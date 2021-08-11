Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Kismet Acquisition One worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $99,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of KSMT stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. 56,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.