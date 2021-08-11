Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.35.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

