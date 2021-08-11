Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.37

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.37 and last traded at $249.21, with a volume of 7586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Saia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $1,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 28.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

