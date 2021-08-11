Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.15 ($35.47).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €32.98 ($38.80) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

