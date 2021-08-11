Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.15 ($35.47).

SZG opened at €32.98 ($38.80) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.59.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

