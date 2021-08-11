Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.15 ($35.47).

Salzgitter stock opened at €32.98 ($38.80) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

