Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 18,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 524,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

