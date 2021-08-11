Sana Biotechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,556,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 695,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.