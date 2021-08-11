SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.
Shares of SD traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 56,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.29.
About SandRidge Energy
