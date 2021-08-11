SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

Shares of SD traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 56,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.