SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) to Buyback $25.00 million in Outstanding Stock

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 2,378,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.