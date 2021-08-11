Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA opened at €9.24 ($10.87) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

