Sara Bay Financial Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.43. 54,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,471. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.