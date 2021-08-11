Sara Bay Financial Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.12% of LGI Homes worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

