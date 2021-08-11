Sara Bay Financial Invests $6.75 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. Ranpak comprises approximately 2.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.36% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ranpak by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

