Sara Bay Financial Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. Cerecor makes up approximately 2.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.05% of Cerecor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerecor by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerecor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 283,000 shares of company stock worth $680,950. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CERC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 13,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cerecor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

