Sara Bay Financial Sells 337 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 4.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.12. The company had a trading volume of 312,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

