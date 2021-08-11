Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 20,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,743. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

STSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

