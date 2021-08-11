Savix One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00012430 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $370,205.02 and approximately $1.07 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 116,081 coins and its circulating supply is 64,406 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.