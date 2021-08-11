Schaeffler (SHA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Schaeffler (FRA: SHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/5/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/30/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.30 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.52 ($8.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.63. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

