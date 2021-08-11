Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.84

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 122359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

