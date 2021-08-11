Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.96, but opened at $35.04. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 662 shares.

The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,477 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

