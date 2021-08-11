Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Scholastic worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $11,405,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 169,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

