Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires £2,974.65 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,831 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).

On Thursday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,850 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,992.50 ($3,909.72).

Shares of SBO traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105.28 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 43,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.91. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.