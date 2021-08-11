Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires £2,974.65 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,831 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).
  • On Thursday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,850 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,992.50 ($3,909.72).

Shares of SBO traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105.28 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 43,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.91. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Schroder British Opportunities Trust (LON:SBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.