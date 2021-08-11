Schroders (SHNWF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF):

8/4/2021 – Schroders had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – Schroders had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

7/27/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

7/21/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/15/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

7/12/2021 – Schroders was given a new $49.60 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

6/17/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

6/16/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.