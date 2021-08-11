Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SDGR opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,692,722.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

