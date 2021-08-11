Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,295 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61.

