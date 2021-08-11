Schwab Charitable Fund Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 320,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,216. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

