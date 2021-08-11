Schwab Charitable Fund Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

