Schwab Charitable Fund Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.81. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.99 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

