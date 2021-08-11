Schwab Charitable Fund Has $4.76 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,321 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 80,242 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 181,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.