Schwab Charitable Fund Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

DAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 469,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,570,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

