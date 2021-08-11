Schwab Charitable Fund Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,538 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 91,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,784. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

