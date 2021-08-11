Schwab Charitable Fund Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,550. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

