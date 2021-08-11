Schwab Charitable Fund Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $409.47. 11,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
