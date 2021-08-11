Schwab Charitable Fund Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,664 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.