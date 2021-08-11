Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $380.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

