Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,092 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,426 shares of company stock worth $9,004,847. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.