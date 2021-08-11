Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.33. 46,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,577. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

