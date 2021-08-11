Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 107,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

