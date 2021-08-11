Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,953 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 157,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,979. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,350 shares of company stock worth $1,940,575. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

