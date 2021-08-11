Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 28,692 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 189.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.10% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,450.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

