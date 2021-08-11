Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,920 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 20,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,955. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

