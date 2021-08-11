Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.40. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.