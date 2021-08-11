Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,340,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.6% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

