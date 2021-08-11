Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 14,113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.71. 169,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.