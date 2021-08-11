Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 15,781 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,598,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.64. 16,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

