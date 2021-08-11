Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 19,996 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.01. 114,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

