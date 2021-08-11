Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 2,009 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 21.1% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Booking by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,195.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.