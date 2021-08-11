Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 23,850 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,402. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

