Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 32,106 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

